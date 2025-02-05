WATCH: Leganes half Real Madrid advantage in Copa del Rey quarter-final tie

Real Madrid have already won two trophies this season, and they will hope to add the Copa del Rey to their collection – but they have been pegged back just before half time with Leganes cutting their advantage to 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, with the opener coming from veteran midfielder Luka Modric. Not long after, Endrick Felipe made it 2-0 as he finished from close range after the ball broke his way inside the Leganes penalty area.

However, Real Madrid’s advantage has been cut in half just before the half time interval. Jacobo Ramon, who is making his first start for the senior team, handled the ball inside the penalty area, and that allowed Juan Cruz to score from 12 yards out.

El penalti señalado a favor del Leganés por esta mano de Jacobo Ramón.#LaCopaMola #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/2B6Vw6Bw5Z — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 5, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Leganes 1-2 Real Madrid | Juan Cruz JUAN CRUZ PULLS ONE BACK FOR LEGANES!pic.twitter.com/qwv1MrXDjY — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 5, 2025

Real Madrid had looked comfortable after breaking into that two-goal lead, but this will bring them back to reality. Leganes have probably deserved that strike, and they are now in this contest again.