Valencia starlet turns down €15m move to Galatasaray

Valencia had a very busy winter transfer window, bringing in Max Aarons, Umar Sadiq and Ivan Jaime – they also had outgoings, although they have managed to avoid losing one of their talented younger players after the deadline has closed in Spain.

It was clear that Valencia needed to make additions to the first team squad in January, following their dreadful first half of the season. The trio have yet to be given a proper chance by head coach Carlos Corberan, although recent injuries do point to Aarons and Sadiq getting a window of opportunity.

It was only German Valera that left Valencia in January, as he headed to Elche on loan for the rest of the season. He could have been joined at the Mestalla exit door by Yarek Gasiorowski, who had attracted strong interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

As per Relevo, Galatasaray made a significant offer for Yarek, believed to be in the region of €15m. However, Valencia turned the offer down, but even if they had accepted, the player himself would have rejected a move, as the report notes that personal terms were not agreed upon.

Galatasaray have already signed Alvaro Morata during this winter period, and they had hoped to add another Spaniard in Yarek, although that looks like it won’t be the case anymore. The Turkish transfer window is still open until next Tuesday, and while another offer is possible, it would be a surprise if it came given the previous response of player and club.

Although Yarek has been unable to break into the regular starting line-up for Valencia this season, as Cristhian Mosquera and Cesar Tarrega have been preferred, he is still valued incredibly highly by the club. He is expected to be a key player in the long term, provided that he stays.