Real Madrid snub Spanish Football Federation meeting amid ongoing referee dispute

Real Madrid are continuing their fierce battle against the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), following last weekend’s controversial defeat to Espanyol. They sent a strongly-worded statement to the Spanish Football Federation earlier in the week, in which they called the refereeing system “discredited” and “corrupted”.

Real Madrid’s fury has stemmed from the decision of referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz and the VAR team not to send off Carlos Romero for a strong challenge, which that anger increasing tenfold after the Espanyol defender scored the winning goal at the Stage Front Stadium.

On the back of this, Real Madrid are now making their stance clear on an institutional level. The Federation are especially aware of this, as they have now been notified that Los Blancos has decided not to attend Thursday’s meeting between all La Liga and Segunda clubs, which will also be attended by the CTA.

The meeting has been established by the Federation as a pioneering working day to address together all the current problems of Spanish professional football. However, Real Madrid will not be in attendance, having initially informed the RFEF that they would be going as early as three weeks ago.

The report has noted the the Federation has been left confused by Real Madrid’s decision, as the meeting was established as a way for clubs to air their grievances. The CTA will be in attendance as refereeing was one of the items that was open to being discussed, but now, Los Blancos will not get their chance.

It is clear that Real Madrid have no intention of backing down on their stance, nor do they appear willing to discuss the matter with the Federation or the CTA. Instead, Florentino Perez and the club’s board of directors will remain on their path.