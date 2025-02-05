Real Madrid planning to sell off academy jewel this summer

Arguably there is no forward line harder to break into than that of Real Madrid, currently populated by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham. Even Brahim Diaz and wonderkids Arda Guler and Endrick Felipe struggle for game time. Being any further down the pecking order is a thankless task.

That is the one that Real Madrid Castilla striker Gonzalo Garcia Torres has though. The 20-year-old forward has been one of their best performers by a distance, but has not seen a look at the first team this season. Garcia has scored 19 goals in Primera RFEF, and is keeping Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side afloat in the third tier, just four points above the drop zone.

His contributions to a shaky Castilla side this season are one of the reasons that Real Madrid closed the door to a move for Garcia in the January transfer market, say Relevo. Previous reports note that Bundesliga sides have taken note of his form and were interested in doing a deal. The forward himself was left frustrated after he did not get a chance in either the Copa del Rey against Deportiva Minera, and was left out of the squad to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup.

However Real Madrid will not keep that door shut to a move in the summer. Aware that he is unlikely to be able to break into the first team, Los Blancos have earmarked him for a lucrative sale. They believe that using the now familiar formula of retaining 50% of the sell-on fee of their academy talents, they can still obtain a €10m fee for Garcia. That would set the 20-year-old’s real value at an impressive €20m for a player that has not played outside of the third tier in Spain. It’s a strategy that has been used to varying degrees of effectiveness with the likes of Rafa Marin and Nico Paz this summer.