Rayo Vallecano return to the Iraola groove under Inigo Perez

If there is one thing that is anomalous about Rayo Vallecano in recent years during one of their most successful periods in their history, is that throughout that run, they have not had a reliable striker up front. Raul de Tomas was there during their brief spell in La Liga under Michel Sanchez, but since coming up under Andoni Iraola in 2021, they have had to rely on other attributes.

Under Iraola, Rayo finished a comfortable 12th and 11th, having been in the European race beyond the turn of the year. Last year saw Inigo Perez, Iraola’s former assistant at the club, eek out survival in 17th spot after a tricky spell under Francisco. However following their 1-0 win over Leganes on Friday night, courtesy of consecutive penalty saves from Augusto Batalla, they are now looking like the Rayo of recent success under Perez.

Up to 6th spot, Batalla has been crucial to their successful run, pulling out impressive saves, and providing confidence to one of the most solid central defensive pairings in Primera, comprised of Abdul Mumin and Florian Lejeune. Since Aridane Hernandez dropped out of the side, Rayo have solidified their backline, and now have the joint-sixth best defence in La Liga, level with Barcelona.

Beating Atletico Madrid at Vallecas, coming from behind to draw with Real Madrid and narrowly losing out to Barcelona, Rayo have resurrected their big-game reputation, and become a unappealing trip for opposition. All despite their top scorer being Jorge de Frutos with just four goals. Sergio Camello remains hard-working but blunt in front of goal, Randy Nteka stands out for his work outside of the box, and Raul de Tomas has been out of action for some time.

Since returning to the first division, Rayo have not had a goalscorer hit double figures, a remarkable run over four years, having been in midtable for the most part of that period. If anything, it makes the work carried out by Perez and previously Iraola all the more impressive.

Now with Isi Palazon, who got closest with 9 goals, ageing into is thirties, erstwhile captain Oscar Trejo spending more time on the bench and Duracell left-back Fran Garcia gone, Perez has managed to impose the attractive and direct style, while building it from the back. Despite plenty of money being tied up with de Tomas and formerly James Rodriguez, Perez is carving out his own spot in the heart of Vallecas – and deservedly so.