Gerard Pique and Iker Casillas exchange fire over Real Madrid complaints

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has told the media that Real Madrid’s incendiary letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) about the refereeing in La Liga is merely a distraction from their struggles on the pitch. Los Blancos are still atop La Liga, but defeat to Espanyol slashed the gap to rivals Atletico Madri and Barcelona.

Pique, who needs no second invitation to criticise Real Madrid, explained that the entire drama was orchestrated off the back of the loss, in order to put pressure on the officials.

“The statement is a complete smokescreen. They have done it for 120 years. When they lose you have to talk about something else. It’s what they want. Referees are like that and that’s how they will be forever. They are going to be wrong.”

“From Madrid it has always been done and media pressure and turning on the machines when things are not going well, we are used to it. From there the referees are going to have pressure,” he commented at an event promoting UberEats for La Liga, as quoted by Marca.

Meanwhile long-time Spain teammate and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas, who was also present at the event, backed the letter.

“I think the statement is good because the club has to defend its interests. The refereeing establishment after the VAR, now each action is analysed a lot, they could do with a former player who, with his experience, could say what he sees. We can say when actions are voluntary. The handballs that Pique did, for example.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he whole-heartedly agreed with the letter, which noted that the refereeing system was corrupt and manipulated against them. Meanwhile Barcelona coach Hansi Flick distanced himself from the entire incident, but noted that he would not have gone about it in the same fashion.