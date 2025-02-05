Liverpool believe Barcelona star can be signed for €35m

Barcelona did not do any business during the winter transfer window, but instead, they should be very busy in the summer with both incomings and outgoings. Now that the club is back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule, it makes things easier for business to be conducted.

Barcelona will be hoping to avoid any high-profile sales, but that may not be possible. Ronald Araujo’s affordable release clause makes him susceptible to being poached, while another player that is expected to be in jeopardy is Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong’s current contract expires in 2026, so he would only have 12 months remaining if he does not sign a new deal before the end of the season. If this happens, Barcelona will not hesitate to put him on the transfer list.

It’s been reported that clubs in Saudi Arabia are after de Jong, but a move to England could also be on the cards. Manchester United failed to prise him away from Barcelona in the summer of 2022, but it could now be their bitter rivals Liverpool that swoop in.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have an interest in bringing de Jong to Anfield in the summer, and if he does not sign a new contract at Barcelona, they believe that he could be available for as little as €35m.

De Jong’s prominence within Barcelona had waned earlier in the season after the emergence of Marc Casado, but now he has worked his way back to being a possible regular starter. There is little doubt that he is a valuable player for the Catalans when he is in form, but besides this, his contract situation has created a lot of problems.

Barcelona have been trying to convince him to sign a new deal, which would include a significant salary reduction. If an agreement is not reached in the next few months, it would create an opportunity for Liverpool to swoop in.