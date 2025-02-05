Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was never likely to escape his pre-match press conference without a question on Real Madrid’s incendiary letter to the President of the RFEF Rafael Louzan, complaining about a ‘corrupt’ refereeing system. The Blaugrana go into their match against Valencia in the quarter-finals on Thursday night at Mestalla, but Los Blancos have dominated the build-up.

Flick was asked about it early on, and noted that it is not just Real Madrid that have been complaining. He did not get onto details about Real Madrid referring to the system as corrupt.

“If I’m honest, I don’t want to talk about this. They’ve done it that way, but that’s not our way. I wouldn’t have done that. We’ve said no excuses, and it’s like that. Each club has its own way. I think every club, every manager, has had something to complain about. But we are human and we make mistakes. Referees have a complicated job and we have to take care of it. It’s not something easy for them.”

Barcelona are of course involved in an ongoing investigation, accused of sporting corruption after payments exceeding €7m over more 17 years were discovered to the former Vice-President of the Referees Committee, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. However no evidence has been found that games were impacted as of yet.

Flick was pushed on the matter a second time too, when asked whether it was not disrespectful to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid if they win the title, claiming that it comes down to decisions against Los Blancos.

“I think I have said it all. When I arrived I said that I did not want excuses or complaints. I don’t like this. We have to win our games and we know that we have let several points slip away. That is our fault. We have to see what we can do. On Sunday we have another important game, but the first thing is to win in Valencia.”

Flick has complained about decisions not given by referees during his time at Barcelona, calling a challenge against Getafe ‘a clear penalty’ in Barcelona‘s favour. He was also sent off against Real Betis for what the referee judged to be out of order protests. As a general rule, he has tried to avoid questions about officiating though.