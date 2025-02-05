“Hansi Flick said no” – Girona confirm failed attempt to sign Barcelona star

Girona were not overly busy during the winter transfer window – they only signed Arthur Melo on loan, while letting Pau Lopez’s deal be cut short. However, they had hoped to do further business.

Girona had re-ignited their interest in Eric Garcia, whom they failed to sign last summer on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell the previous season. However, they again missed out, and sporting director Quique Carcel revealed that it was Hansi Flick that blocked a deal from happening, as per Relevo.

“Last summer I already said that we loved him. Again we tried to incorporate him, but he is playing at a good level at Barcelona and there they decided not to let him leave. He’s a Barcelona player, they count on him, they’ve made him see that he was important. There were times when he also wanted to come and they tried and talked about, but Hansi Flick said no. And it’s the most normal thing.”

Carcel also opened up on other failed arrangements, which included a possible loan exit for midfielder Jhon Solis.

“We thought it was not a bad option for Solis to go on loan because he is not getting too many minutes, but the coach trusts him and asked us that if he left we would bring him a replacement. He had quite a few proposals that did not come to fruition… and on Monday at six o’clock in the afternoon we received a call from Porto, who wanted him on loan with an option to buy. There was a negotiation and for me it was very stressful because I have to tell Michel that he may leave.

“And there was a moment of tension that afternoon because the coach told me that he didn’t want anyone to leave. And in the end we decided that the proposal was not suitable without having reaction time on the last day of the transfer window.”