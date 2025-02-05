Girona Miss Out on Transfer Window Move for Barcelona’s Eric Garcia

La Liga’s winter transfer window closed on February 3, and while much of the focus has been on potential big-money transfers involving Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Girona FC hoped to bring Eric Garcia back to the Estadi Montilivi, where he spent last season on loan.

Girona caused a stir in La Liga last season, finishing third in the table and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. Girona caused havoc on football betting apps, losing only once in the first 22 games and finishing the season having beaten Atletico Madrid 4-3 and Barcelona 4-2.

The Blanquivermells finished four points behind Barcelona in second and five points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Garcia, on loan from Barcelona, was an integral part of a Girona defense that conceded the fourth-fewest goals throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Currently in eighth place in La Liga and out of the UEFA Champions League, Girona were looking to bolster its ranks before the end of the transfer window. Garcia was seen as the perfect addition to Michel’s squad, although the Catalonia club faces stiff opposition from English Premier League teams for Garcia’s signature.

Girona Sporting Director Confirms Garcia Interest

Girona’s sporting director, Quique Carcel, spoke to DAZN reporters earlier in January and confirmed his team’s interest in the 24-year-old Spanish international.

“In the summer, he was a player that we wanted to bring in, and now he is participating in the games with Barca and doing quite well. Our intention would be to try and bring him in, but that depends on Barca being able to set realistic conditions for us.”

The conditions Carcel mentioned are Barcelona’s asking price. Garcia’s contract has a €400m release clause, which will obviously never be met and is more of a symbolic gesture. Reports in Spain suggest Girona has a hard limit of €10m in its transfer budget, which clearly was not enough to secure Garcia’s service. It is understood that Barcelona were prepared to hold out for a figure closer to €25m.

Barcelona’s Head Coach Hansi Flick Does Not Expect Garcia Departure

Garcia featuring for Barcelona could prove to be another stumbling block Girona must navigate if they want to bring Garcia back to their club. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has picked Garcia 20 times this season, including four appearances in the Champions League. Flick, in his first season in charge at Camp Nou, would like to continue having Garcia as an option.

“I don’t think Eric Garcia will leave in the winter. For us, he is ours, and he is a good player. He is an intelligent player who can play in different positions. We are not thinking about his departure at the moment.”

Although Flick is keen on keeping Garcia at Camp Nou, the Catalan giants might have considered selling him to fund potential incoming transfers. Barcelona’s financial issues are well-known, yet were reportedly looking at bringing in Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford to Spain on loan. Rashford was out of favour at Old Trafford, but ended up moving to Aston Villa on loan instead.

Chelsea and Newcastle United Have Garcia on Their Radar

If Girona try again in the summer, they could face opposition for Garcia’s signature from two English Premier League giants. Chelsea is actively scouting center-backs as it looks to strengthen its defensive options. Enzo Maresca’s Blues have struggled to settle on a regular center-back pairing and see Garcia as a player the Stamford Bridge outfit can build its defense around.

However, Newcastle United is Garcia’s most likely destination if he leaves Spain and returns for a second spell in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s Magpies are set to welcome back Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman from long-term injuries, but Garcia is an upgrade on those central defenders. Meanwhile, there are question marks over the long-term fitness of Dan Burn, who is now 32 years old.

During the summer, Newcastle did everything they could to entice Crystal Palace into selling England international Marc Guehi to St. James’ Park. They lodged a fourth and final bid worth £65m, which Crystal Palace ultimately rejected, keeping Guehi at Selhurst Park.

Although Newcastle is wrangling with profit and sustainability rules, they could be tempted in the summer if Barcelona allows Garcia to leave for a fee of around €25m.

Eric Garcia’s Career So Far

Garcia was part of Barcelona’s famous La Masia from 2008 until 2017 when he moved to Manchester City’s youth setup. He broke into the Manchester City first team during the 2018-19 season, making three appearances in the League Cup.

Garcia made 20 appearances in all competitions the following season, followed by 12 in 2020-21. Garcia ended his final season as City’s first-choice partner for Aymeric Laporte, yet he rejected a contract extension, which allowed him to leave on a free transfer.

Garcia signed a five-year contract with Barcelona on July 1, 2021, and made 32 appearances during his first season in Spain. He again appeared 32 times during the 2022-23 season but found himself out of favor when the 2023-24 campaign rolled around.

Girona signed Garcia on a season-long loan, and he became a key player for the La Liga minnows. Garcia played in the heart of the Girona defense in 30 La Liga games, scoring five goals and helping the team finish third, an all-time high for the club.

Garcia returned to Barcelona this season, and Hansi Flick has deployed him 20 times so far, including 11 times in the league. Flick has primarily used Garcia as a holding midfielder, but he has also played in central defense and once at right-back.

The 24-year-old has been capped 19 times by Spain since making his debut in 2020. He was included in Luis Enrique’s 24-man squad for UEFA Euro 2020 but has not played for the Spanish national team since being involved in a 3-1 away win against Jordan in November 2022.