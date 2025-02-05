Barcelona manager Hansi Flick addressed a number of topics ahead of their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Valencia. The headline of the press conference was his response to Real Madrid’s letter to the RFEF about referees, but Flick also explained his thinking on several selection dilemmas.

Current first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny got his chance in the Copa del Rey initially, and Flick was asked whether Inaki Pena, now number two, would return for the cup competition.

“Tek is number one. It’s clear,” he told the press, and was later asked what made Szczesny his number one.

“I understand that you compare two players. Inaki is a fantastic goalkeeper, but we have chosen Tek for his personality and his style. He is doing well. They are both great goalkeepers, as are our young talents. The decision is what we have made and we have to stick with it. We always decide for the good of the team and that is how I want to do it.”

Ramón Planes (Al-Ittihad sporting director): "Frenkie de Jong? He is very happy at Barcelona, ​​he has adapted and it will be difficult for him to change clubs." @partidazocope — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 5, 2025

Flick confirmed reports that Dani Olmo would be returning from injury against Los Che, but ruled Gavi out of contention, as he continues his recovery from a head trauma on Sunday.

“Dani is an option for the second half, for Gavi there is a protocol and it is not an option for tomorrow. Today he trained on the sidelines and it is good to do this because the blow was very hard, also for the opponent who had an injury.”

“Dani has shown in many games how important he is for us. He scores goals, he knows how to keep the ball. It is important to have players like him in the team, but we have to take care of him. He has been injured a lot, but we also have to make him play. We have to be careful, know his feelings to adapt. He is very important for us.”

Barcelona thumped Valencia 7-1 in a meeting just over a week ago at Montjuic, but Flick said he was expecting a difficult and different game at Mestalla, in part due to the atmosphere. Their first game in Valencia was a tight affair, but Flick did not rule out rotations either.

“It is normal that we think about rotations. We play at 9:30 p.m. and we will not be able to travel back from Valencia, which will mean that we will arrive late, at three or four in the morning. Then we have a game in Seville and we have to think about the players. There may be rotations.”

With Frenkie de Jong replacing Marc Casado at half-time against Alaves, and changing the game in Barcelona’s favour, Flick was asked about what the Dutchman could bring to them.

“You always compare players by position, but that doesn’t work like that. We have a game tomorrow and another Sunday. We will arrive at dawn and I need all the players. I’m happy to have options. Frenkie is a great player, but so is Casado. It doesn’t matter who I choose, the important thing is the team.”