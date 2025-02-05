Former Barcelona Technical Secretary and the current holder of that position at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia Ramon Planes has calmed talk of a move for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder is in a tricky contract situation with Barcelona, and Saudi Arabia are reportedly keen on a move for the 27-year-old.

Several weeks ago, Planes explained that he had discussed several Barcelona players while they were in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup, while having done so in the summer too. Now in a fresh interview, Planes has explained that de Jong is content in Barcelona again. Recently he has seen his involvement in the team increase after a difficult return from injury.

“Conversations to find out how the market is doing are frequent. He is very happy in Barcelona, ​​adapted and it is difficult for the player if things work well to go to a better team than Barca. I always have to ask about the players and the market possibilities.”

Meanwhile Al-Ittihad did get a deal done for Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez, with the 19-year-old leaving the Catalan giants for €4.5m plus €500k in variables.

“It was an easy negotiation. All parties understood the situation. It is a very important step for him,” he told Esports Cope, as quoted by Sport.

Ronald Araújo: "Now I feel valued, that's what is important. I was always clear to stay. I'm important in this team and I'm happy to continue for many years." Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 4, 2025

At one time in his career, Planes came in for heavy criticism while at Barcelona, but is now remembered as the man who signed Pedri and Ronald Araujo as unknown youngsters.

“I went through a difficult time, but I was able to demonstrate my football knowledge through Pedri and Araujo. There was a bit of criticism, it’s easy to talk now, but he was a very different player. I had it in my mind to bring Araujo to Spain. He had very high defensive potential,” Planes explained.