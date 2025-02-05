Barcelona named amongst three giants following right-back

Barcelona are keen to give Hansi Flick more depth at the full-back positions next season, with the right-back spot in particular a priority for Sporting Director Deco. With several major contract renewals done, and the January transfer window shut, the Blaugrana are now looking at their options for the summer.

The Blaugrana have been linked with several options for the position already for a potential summer move by local media. Currently Flick only has youngster Hector Fort as a natural option behind Jules Kounde, but he has not shown major amounts of trust in the teenager, who has little senior experience.

Now Antena2, as referenced by MD, in Colombia report that Barcelona are following the progress of Daniel Munoz at Crystal Palace, as are Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea. The 27-year-old most recently grabbed an assist as Palace beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Currently Munoz has a deal until 2027, with a release clause valued at €25m currently. However the player himself is not thinking about his future before the summer. Barcelona may be able to count on an extra edge on their competition though, as Munoz has already admitted publicly that he is a fan of the club, and an admirer of Ronaldinho.

“For me it will be a great step, this league can give me very good things to improve. And why not from there think and visualize that I can reach a league like the Premier League or the Spanish one because my dream is to be able to play for Barcelona,” he explained after leaving Atletico Nacional for Genk.

“As a child, my idol was always Ronaldinho when he played for Barcelona. In my lower divisions I never played as a winger, I was always a winger and I noticed players who caused problems for defenders and as a child I only watched Ronaldinho. When I started playing as a winger I noticed Dani Alves, his movements, how he attacked and defended, so in my position he became an idol too,” Munoz admitted in 2020.

This season Munoz has made 27 appearances, scoring twice and giving 4 assists. He joined Palace from Genk for €8m a year ago.