Carlo Ancelotti confirms defender staying with Real Madrid first team despite difficulties against Leganes

Real Madrid are into the Copa del Rey semi-finals after defeating Leganes, but it was a far from convincing evening for the 20-time winners of the competition. They let a two-goal lead slip, before Gonzalo Garcia Torres’ stoppage time winner at Butarque.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of the match, and also spoke on the numerous younger players that were used.

“It was an even, competitive match. We didn’t start well, but we managed to get ahead and take advantage. The team has played very well in attack, with a lot of effectiveness. Although it is true that we suffered in defence.

“Jacobo paid a little for the first game with us, he was a little nervous at the beginning. Gonzalo is on a very good run with Castilla and he has also contributed tonight. We have to be satisfied with what the young players have done. We have to count on them. It is a complicated and difficult time. We have to move forward with games like today’s, in which we suffered. We are in the semi-finals and the youngsters have contributed. Endrick scored and left a good feeling. Arda has worked for the team… We have to come away from this match with satisfaction.”

Although it was a difficult full debut for Jacobo Ramon, Ancelotti confirmed that he will be staying with the Real Madrid first team for the remainder of the season.

“Jacobo did not play as well as predicted today. I think he paid a lot for the first game with the first team. He’s a very good defender. We are counting on him, he will be with us until the end of the season. He’s going to play better than today, I’m convinced.”

Ancelotti also provided an injury update ahead of this weekend’s crucial La Liga clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I hope Camavinga can recover for Saturday’s game. Today Lucas Vazquez had a small problem. That’s the doubt I have. Tchouameni as a pivot brings a lot to the team, especially defensively. But I’ve told him not to be too settled (as he could go back to defence).”