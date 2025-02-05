Barcelona saw no arrivals in the January transfer window this year, compared to the at times frantic activity of previous seasons. That was due in part to the lack of exits, aside from Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez to Saudi Arabia, but the Blaugrana were only interested in certain departures.

A clear example being the decision to hand Ronald Araujo a new contract after a bid from Juventus for the Uruguayan central defender, who signed a new deal until 2031. He has since declared that he is delighted to be at the club, and plans to be so for many years. They were not the only giant from Serie A to make an approach for a Barcelona star though.

Ramón Planes (Al-Ittihad sporting director): "Frenkie de Jong? He is very happy at Barcelona, ​​he has adapted and it will be difficult for him to change clubs." @partidazocope — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 5, 2025

According to Marca, AC Milan made an approach for forward Ferran Torres during the winter window. It was reported early in January that Torres was one of five players Barcelona would listen to offers for, and interest from the Rossoneri was revealed midway through the window. They say that enquiries from Napoli (to replace Khvicha Kvarataskhelia), Borussia Dortmund (to place Donyell Malen) and Arsenal (to add to their attacking options) had already been rejected though, and when Milan looked to sign an alternative to Alvaro Morata (now of Galatasaray), they were informed firmly by Sporting Director Deco that he would not be leaving Barcelona.

Milan had already considered a move for him in the summer when it looked as if Rafael Leao might move. Hansi Flick values Torres’ attitude and his contribution on the pitch, and he is their top alternative to the starting trident. So far this season Torres has made 24 appearances, scoring 7 times and giving 3 assists. Most of those contributions have been from the bench though, and that averages out as a goal contributon every 85 minutes.