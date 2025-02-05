The agent of Alphonso Davies, Nedal Huoseh, has confirmed that he was in talks over a move to Real Madrid until recently, one of five clubs that were ‘serious’ about their interest in his client. On Tuesday the Bayern Munich left-back committed his future to the Bavarian giants on a long-term contract until 2030, after talks that have lasted the best part of a year.

“There were always conversations with various clubs, and of course, Real Madrid was one of them. But in the end, no agreement was signed or a commitment was reached with any club, as we left the door open for the player to evaluate all the options for himself,” he told WinWin.

“Real Madrid was, without a doubt, a serious option, and we had conversations with them, as well as with other clubs. But in the end, a decision had to be made, and that was to stay at Bayern Munich. Of course, with all due respect to Real Madrid, which is a huge club, one of the most successful in history. It is always an honour for any player to receive an offer from a club like that, as well as from Bayern Munich or other big clubs in the Premier League. But, ultimately, a decision had to be made, and at first it was not easy because we were not sure what would happen with Bayern Munich, and the player was aware of that. So we kept all the options on the table open.”

Huoseh would go on to explain that while he did hold talks with Saudi Arabia, he was keen for the news not to go public, as he was not keen to make a major story out of it, nor use it as a negotiating tool . That is despite numerous stories emerging about negotations with Bayern and Real Madrid, or interest from Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United.

“In the Premier League there was interest from two or three clubs, just like in Spain. However, the player’s options were limited: only around five clubs showed genuine interest in signing him. When you leave a club like Bayern Munich, you don’t have many high-level options because you are already in one of the best clubs in the world.”

Around two weeks before the end of the transfer window, it was reported that Davies had agreed to stay at Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid had dropped out of the race. Huoseh confirmed talks were still ongoing with Los Blancos until the final stages of January.

“We had talks with them in January, along with three other European clubs, and Real Madrid was definitely one of them.”

It has left Real Madrid in something of a tricky position. Since March of last year, it was more or less reported in the Spanish capital as an assumption that Davies would be arriving on a free this summer. With question marks over Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy, Los Blancos must now recalibrate their strategy for the left-back spot in the coming years.