93rd minute winner sees Real Madrid through to Copa del Rey semi-finals

Real Madrid are through to the 2024-25 Copa del Rey semi-finals after a 3-2 victory over Leganes in their quarter-final tie.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were under the cosh in the early stages, and they were almost behind after two minutes when Andriy Lunin made a big save. However, they bounced back well to break the deadlock at Butarque, with the opener coming from veteran midfielder Luka Modric after he finished from close range after being played in by Rodrygo Goes.

Seven minutes later, Endrick Felipe would make it 2-0 to Real Madrid. The ball favourably broke his way inside the penalty area, and he made no mistake to score in between the legs of Leganes goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

Real Madrid saw their advantage cut in half just before half time interval as Juan Cruz netted from the penalty spot, with Leganes afforded that opportunity after a handball by young defender Jacobo Ramon, who was making his first start for Ancelotti’s side. On the hour mark, the hosts sensationally managed to find an equaliser as Cruz netted his second of the evening.

Ancelotti opted to name a significantly-weakened side for the match, and that decision looked questionable after Leganes’ comeback. However, Real Madrid still managed to come away with the victory, and the winning goal came from the head of Gonzalo Garcia Torres, who netted his debut goal for the first team – and what a time to get it.

It was far from convincing for Real Madrid, but in the Copa del Rey, the performance matters little as long as the result is a positive one. It means that they have booked their place in the semi-finals alongside Atletico Madrid, who they face in La Liga this weekend. On Thursday, the local rivals will be joined by Real Sociedad or Osasuna, and Valencia or Barcelona.