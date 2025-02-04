Three Athletic Club players racially abused during Real Betis match

Athletic Club’s 2-2 draw at Real Betis was a well-contested affair, but unfortunately, it’s been overshadowed by more depressing instances of racist abuse. Specifically, three visiting players were targeted by a small section of home supporters at the Benito Villamarin.

EITB have revealed the details of the incident, which saw substitutes Adama Boiro, Alvaro Djalo and Maroan Sannadi receive racist insults from a small minority of Betis supporters. Furthermore, Athletic veteran Oscar de Marcos was also targeted, which the report noting that “he was urged to look under his car”.

On top of this, it was also reported that EITB Media journalist Janire Fragua was subjected to abuse after pointing out that these incidents had taken place in the stadium.

Athletic Club have responded to the report, doing so in a small statement on their X account.

“Respect above all. It is unacceptable to hear this kind of thing. We denounce every insult. Zero tolerance for hatred and racism.”

At this stage, Real Betis have yet to address the matter, although it is expected that they will do so in the coming days. The issue of abuse, and particular racist abuse, is something that has become a serious problem in Spanish football over the last few years in particular. There have been many cases, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Nico Williams and Samuel Chukwueze having been affected. Recently, there was also an instance involving Real Sociedad wingers Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea, who were targeted by a Valencia supporter.

It is clear that more needs to be done to address the growing problem that is racism in Spanish football. While some cases have resulted in criminal charges, it is apparent that even more progress must be made if these incidents are to become a thing of the past.