Referees in Spain could strike following Real Madrid pressure

The fallout from the refereeing controversy involving Real Madrid continues, after a Carlos Romero challenge on Kylian Mbappe was not met with a red card during their defeat to Espanyol. Most are in agreement that the challenge warranted a dismissal, however the Real Madrid reaction to the incident has won them little sympathy.

On Monday evening, Real Madrid sent an open letter to RFEF President Rafael Louzan asking for referees to be sacked due to the ‘corrupt system’ in place and claiming it has cost them trophies. The RFEF called the accusations regrettable, while La Liga President Javier Tebas pointed out that it was Los Blancos who most recently stood in the way of refereeing reform.

It is a highly pressurised environment currently though, and according to MD, the Referees Committee (CTA) held an emergency meeting on Monday. President Luis Medina Cantalejo expressed his frustration at some of the decision-making in both La Liga and Segunda over the past week. Several referees, including that of the Espanyol-Real Madrid clash and the VAR, are facing time in the ‘fridge’, meaning they will be dropped for the coming weeks.

There will also be a second meeting in Madrid this week, as the CTA attempt to reestablish the criteria, resolve doubts and clear up areas of confusion. It will involve teams, referees and La Liga. Meanwhile Cadena Cope report that some of the referees are in favour of going on strike amid the recent pressure being exerted on them. There is acknowledgement that it is a difficult act to carry out, as it would require all of them to be involved, but the idea has been raised at the CTA, as frustration grows with their treatment.

In a packed calendar, industrial action would halt La Liga, and cause chaos for the clubs. While the frustration with decisions is understandable, the pressure and attention being placed on referees has a impact. There are a growing number of incidents in lower divisions of referees being attacked by amateurs, players and parents for decisions, with some being assaulted.