Real Madrid pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on 40th birthday

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the footballing world is gathering to celebrate the birthday of one of its greatest ever players: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon, who boasts Sporting CP, Manchester United and Real Madrid as his former clubs, is turning 40.

Ronaldo, who is now plying his trade at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, is continuing to prove himself as a prolific goalscorer. He was already a talking point this week after declaring himself as football’s greatest player of all time during a recent interview, and now he is celebrating entering into his 40th year of life.

🥳 Querido @Cristiano, desde el Real Madrid, queremos mandarte una cariñosa felicitación en tu 40 cumpleaños. Todos los madridistas estamos orgullosos de tu leyenda y de lo que representas para nuestra historia. Feliz día con tu familia y tu gente querida. pic.twitter.com/CxOiNhcCNd — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 4, 2025

To mark the occasion, Real Madrid paid tribute to one of their greatest ever players. They sent a message to him on social media as the clock ticked over to Wednesday.

Dear Cristiano, from Real Madrid we want to send you a warm congratulations on your 40th birthday. All Real Madrid fans are proud of you legend and what you represent in our history. (Have a) happy day with your family and your loved ones.”

There is a very big argument to say that Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s greatest ever player, having scored 451 goals in 438 matches for the club. On top of this, he won 16 major trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, which included four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles. As well as this, four of his five Ballon d’Or successes came when he was with Los Blancos.

Wednesday is not only a joyous day for Ronaldo, but also for his supporters around the world to celebrate him and his legacy to football. Despite having now turned 40, he does not appear willing to retire anytime soon – while he is only under contract with Al-Nassr until the end of the season, he is not planning to hang up his boots even if he moves away from Saudi Arabia.