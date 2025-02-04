Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the media that he completely agrees with the statement put out about the officiating in Spanish football. Los Blancos made a four-page letter sent to the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzan, public on Monday night, in which they described the officiating as corrupt, adulterated and scandalous.

Naturally, it was the first point of order for Ancelotti’s press conference the following day, as Los Blancos prepare to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final at Butarque on Wednesday night. He went back to using the term ‘inexplicable’, as he did on Saturday.

“What has happened is that something inexplicable has occurred, speaking above all about the integrity of the footballers, and what Real Madrid is asking for is an explanation, and that seems correct to me. Nothing has been done to protect the integrity of the footballer.”

“What we are asking for is that they explain what happened, and nothing more.”

It was something that he was pressed on, and what Real Madrid want to happen.

“Yes. What they were thinking. If they don’t give explanations, that means there is a problem. If that is the case, we must fix the problem.”

“I shall say again. There is a situation where we need explanations. If the explanations do not arrive, there is a problem, and if there is a problem it needs fixed. Coming from what has happened at Espanyol, it is an opportunity to make a change.”

During the statement, Real Madrid moan that they have been robbed of titles due to refereeing decisions, something Ancelotti agreed with.

“I can only say is that I completely share what statement expresses.”

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had both complained about refereeing decisions in recent weeks, in the first case going against them, and in the latter, going for Real Madrid. Ancelotti previously described Diego Simeone’s comments as ‘for the fans’, but now seemed to agree there was some substance to them.

“Here, everyone complains. Which means that nobody is happy. So as I say, it could be an opportunity to change something.”

It has been revealed in recent days by Louzan that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had suggested drafting in English officials in order to replace the Spanish ones.

“The job of a referee is very difficult. What can I tell you… What I would say is that in England is where they have the least pressure. That’s why they perform better.”

Real Madrid’s pressure on the officials has been met by others in Spain with widespread exasperation, but it seems Los Blancos are intent on forcing a change to the officiating system in La Liga. If that is to occur, clearly Real Madrid