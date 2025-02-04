Real Betis turn down €18m midfielder offer from Wolves

Last summer, Wolves came to La Liga to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo, and during the recent winter transfer window, they returned to the market in their pursuit of a new midfielder.

Before signing Marshall Munetsi from Ligue 1 side Reims, Wolves were in for Real Betis and USMNT pivot Johnny Cardoso, as revealed by Relevo. However, both club and player were not interested in the move, and the €18m bid was turned down.

Betis had a very busy winter transfer window, as they brought in Antony (on loan from Manchester United) and Juan “Cucho” Hernandez (permanent deal from Columbus Crew). They also sold Assane Diao and Rui Silva to Como and Sporting CP respectively, and fortunately for them, Cardoso was not added to that list.

Instead, Cardoso has appeared committed his future to Betis by signing a new one-year contract extension, which keeps him at the club until 2030. However, there is still a very real chance that he leaves the Benito Villamarin in the summer as Tottenham Hotspur are able to sign him for €25m, as per a pre-agreed clause from the Giovani Lo Celso deal last summer.

Cardoso has been a very good pickup for Betis, and he has proven that since his move from Internacional in January 2024. Los Verdiblancos will be very happy to retain his services for the remainder of the season, although they will be aware that preparations will probably need to be made for his departure – when that time comes, a new defensive midfielder is almost certainly be sought.

Wolves may not have been successful in their pursuit of Cardoso, but a move to the Premier League does seem on the cards for the American international. However, he will not be thinking about that now, with his full focus being on having a successful second half of the season with Betis.