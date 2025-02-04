Liverpool the latest giant to look at La Liga star to strengthen defence

Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has attracted significant attention over the past six months since making his move to the Catalan city permanent. The former Real Madrid man has been impressive again this season though, after a breakout year last time round in Girona’s run to third place.

Gutierrez, 23, moved to for €4m in 2022, and made the left-back spot his own last season, and was widely regarded as the best in the division over the course of the year. It attracted scouts from Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich regarding a potential move last summer. Gutierrez has a €30m release clause, but remained at Girona in the end.

A quiet January window for Liverpool, as expected, but it's easy to see where major squad churn could come from when the summer arrives. https://t.co/BBUX2otmtk — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 4, 2025

According to David Lynch, Liverpool are the latest Premier League giant to take a closer look at the left-back. They could be in the market for a player in the position in the summer transfer market. Gutierrez has stood out for his ability on the ball, his movement inside and out, and his fine understanding of the game. He was also involved in Spain’s Olympic gold medal last summer.

Bayern are unlikely to move for Gutierrez now, as they appear to have locked down Alphonso Davies to a new long-term contract after significant links with Real Madrid. That could open the door to a return back to the Santiago Bernabeu for the former Castilla graduate though. The complication for Liverpool is that Los Blancos have a €9m buyback option on Gutierrez, and neither Fran Garcia nor Ferland Mendy have been entirely convincing this season.

This year he has also gained Champions League experience in Girona’s difficult debut campaign in European football. Few players have been more important to Michel Sanchez though, starting every game but but one he has been available for. This season he has 2 goals and 5 assists in hi 26 appearances.