Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that they will be without star players Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham for their Copa del Rey tie against Leganes in the quarter-finals. The pairing have carried much of the weight in terms of goals for Real Madrid in the last three months, but will be without both at Butarque.

Bellingham and Vinicius both trained individually on Tuesday morning, but the Brazilian will be available against Leganes.

“Belingham has a bruise after he received a knock, he will not be available tomorrow. Vinicius needed a little more recovery time, but he will be available for tomorrow.”

Kylian Mbappe, who was the victim of the challenge that caused such furore at Real Madrid with the refereeing, will also miss the game.

“Mbappe has started training normally again today, he has a bruise on his knee. We gave him a bit more recovery time, but he will not be available tomorrow.”

It was pointed out to Ancelotti that Los Pepineros had beaten both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona with goals coming from set pieces.

“The lack of Rudiger is significant. Not only from set pieces. Leganes is a team that defends very well. They have had great results against Barca and Atletico, defending very well in those games. This morning we trained the set piece in this sense.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also stated on Monday night that he felt he was the best player in history, an assessment that Ancelotti agreed with.

“For me, yes, he has been the best. He has also helped me a lot, due to the goals he has scored, to be much more relaxed on the bench at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid will be without both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba after they sustained injuries in the last few days too. Both were hamstring injuries with similar recovery times of two to three weeks, but it leaves Ancelotti rather short of options in defence for a crucial run of games. Given both Mbappe and Bellingham were bruising injuries, it seems likely they will back for the Madrid derby on Saturday night.