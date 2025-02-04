“I haven’t seen anybody better than me” – Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself as football’s GOAT

Many people believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football of all time (GOAT), where others back other players, such as Lionel Messi. The debate is one that continues to roll on despite the fact that the former Ballon d’Or winners are well past their prime, and are both playing outside of Europe.
Ronaldo is at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and he has remained as prolific as ever since making the move in January 2023. In his eyes, it is clear that he is the greatest footballer to ever live, and he made that clear during an interview with El Chiringuito (via ESPN).
“Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop. Who’s the player in history who’s scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.
“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.
“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”
Ronaldo also spoke on Jude Bellingham, who will miss Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes on Wednesday. In the eyes of the Portuguese superstar, there are clear signs of comparison between the English midfielder and another star to wear Los Blancos’ number five.
“He reminds me of Zidane, who was brilliant and beautiful as a footballer. Bellingham is 21, he has his whole future ahead of him. The lad will be a top player.”
That’s because you’re always looking in the mirror, Penaldo.
Very true🤣🤣🤣
I don’t know what this fellow is smoking, but he is surely very far from being complete.
He is a good goalscorer. That is backed by his numbers. When it comes to allround play however, he is not in the debate.
Ronaldo’s value is only in being a goalscorer. He has never won MOTM when he hasn’t scored. Never mind the fact that Messi has been named MOTM close to 3x more often than CR7.
There are many players who have won more titles than him. He has never won a world cup. In fact, in world cups, he has been quite anonymous and inconspicuous. Messi on the other hand has won more titles than any other. He has scored more goals per game than CR7!
Messi has been compared to Pele and Maradona in all kinds of stats. The same cannot be said of Ronaldo.
The only football great CR7 tends to get compared to is the real Ronaldo and in most comparisons, CR7 is not even in the frame.
I think CR7 should desist from tainting his good name by trying to insert himself in a debate that he does not qualify for.
Please Ronaldo stop uttering these blatant falsehoods, lest we forget your legacy of being among the greatest Portuguese players ever. Perhaps Eusebio is his only competition there. Luis Figo is not a true competitor in that debate.
Agreed. Is he the greatest striker of all time? Probably.
Is he the greatest overall footballer of all time? He’s not even in the top five.
Wow, he is not ashame that he is a penalty taker. He is a selfish and self centered person. Oh, yes no body is better than him in pusuing WOMEN
Narcissistic, egotistic buffoon..”He who proclaims himself king, is no king at all”