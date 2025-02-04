“I haven’t seen anybody better than me” – Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself as football’s GOAT

Many people believe that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest football of all time (GOAT), where others back other players, such as Lionel Messi. The debate is one that continues to roll on despite the fact that the former Ballon d’Or winners are well past their prime, and are both playing outside of Europe.

Ronaldo is at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and he has remained as prolific as ever since making the move in January 2023. In his eyes, it is clear that he is the greatest footballer to ever live, and he made that clear during an interview with El Chiringuito (via ESPN).

“Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop. Who’s the player in history who’s scored most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.

“I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

“One thing is taste — if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that — but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Ronaldo also spoke on Jude Bellingham, who will miss Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey quarter-final against Leganes on Wednesday. In the eyes of the Portuguese superstar, there are clear signs of comparison between the English midfielder and another star to wear Los Blancos’ number five.

“He reminds me of Zidane, who was brilliant and beautiful as a footballer. Bellingham is 21, he has his whole future ahead of him. The lad will be a top player.”