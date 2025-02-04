Bayern Munich defender completes La Liga loan move on deadline day

Real Valladolid did three deals on transfer deadline day, including one for Bayern Munich defender Adam Aznou, which is sure to excite fans at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla. The 18-year-old is on loan until the end of the season, but is tipped for a big future.

Aznou, 18, is a former La Masia product at Barcelona, but made the switch to Bavaria 2.5 years ago, after they offered him a contract at the age of just 16. Breaking into the Bayern defence is clearly not easy though, and he has seen 16 minutes of action this season in three different substitute appearances.

He has been capped three times by Morocco though, a clear sign of his progress, who jumped ahead of Spain to win his allegiance. Aznou will likely bolster Diego Cocca’s ranks, with Brazilian Lucas Rosa expected to complete a move to Ajax imminently. In addition, Italian right-back Antonio Candela joined on loan until the end of the season, as did Austrian Veteran Florian Grillitsch, who was at Hoffenheim.

The reinforcements come just in time for La Pucela, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, and eight points from safety. Manager Diego Cocca had also refused to rule out resigning from his position if more signings did not arrive, having only come into the club himself in mid-December.

“We’ll talk next week. I can’t guarantee anything at all, I live day to day. This is not the time to talk,” he told Relevo.

It remains to be seen whether those three moves will placate Cocca, and the furious fanbase in Valladolid, who have been demanding the exit of owner Ronaldo Nazario for some time. Currently they are chronically short of goals though, with Selim Amallah, Kike Perez and the injured Raul Moro all tied on 4 for this season.