“Being a referee is a difficult profession” – Barcelona star reacts to Real Madrid complaints

Ronald Araujo had looked destined to leave Barcelona in January, but instead, he opted to stay – and also sign a new contract. Since then, he has been regular back in the starting line-up, although a reason for that has been Inigo Martinez’s injury.

On Tuesday, Araujo was speaking at the Relats Solidaris event, and he was asked about several topics. Firstly, he discussed his new contract, and also how he is feeling in the current dynamic, as per Relevo.

“I’ve always been very calm, I’ve always been clear about it. I’m happy with the renewal. I’ve always shown how important it is to be here. I feel valued and important.

“I’m feeling good. I’m happy to play with the team again. We trained him before we played again. We always watch videos. It’s a bit of a risky style, but we believe in it and it gives us results. I’m getting more and more rhythms and I hope to continue helping the team.”

Araujo also gave his thoughts on how he sees the current state of play with Barcelona.

“The team is very good. We have a nice team with young and talented people. We are excited. Now comes the best moment, but we are convinced and we believe in the team’s work. Now we have no margin for error and we are prepared for this.”

Araujo was also asked about the recent controversy with Real Madrid, who issued a complaint to the Spanish Football Federation about referees after their defeat to Espanyol last weekend.

“They told me today that they would ask me about it, but I didn’t know. We can’t say everything we think. Being a referee is a difficult profession. We focus on what is ours and our objectives. I will not go into these details because it is not my responsibility.”