Barcelona hold talks with target to ensure defender

Barcelona have identified the right-back spot as one of the areas they are keen to add to in the summer transfer window, as was the case last year. Following the departure of loanee Joao Cancelo, only Jules Kounde and youngster Hector Fort are natural options for Hansi Flick at the position this season.

According to Sport, Flick has asked for more reinforcements there as a priority for the summer. Kounde has generally performed well in that spot, but currently is the most used outfield player in football, suggesting perhaps he could do with more rotation. Fort has seen little game time under Flick after earning some early minutes under Xavi Hernandez.

Dani Olmo is doing part of the work with the group. He'll be ready for the Valencia game. Gavi is training inside the gym, for precautionary measures. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 4, 2025

Recently it was reported that Barcelona were still interested in Vanderson of AS Monaco as one of their preferred options. Another alternative remains Marc Pubill of Almeria. The 21-year-old gave the green light to a move to Barcelona last summer, when a move Atalanta collapsed. However the Catalan giants did not have the space in their salary limit to do the deal.

Barcelona have continued to follow Pubill in Segunda with Almeria though, and he remains one of their primary options. Beyond that, they have also spoken with the player’s camp to ensure that he does not commit himself to another club before they have a chance to move for him in the summer.

Pubill has previously confirmed that a move to Barcelona was close last summer, and the Olympic gold medallist has been tipped for big things since he came through at Levante as a teenager. He then moved to Almeria for €5m 18 months ago, and the Valencian side retain a sell-on fee. It is believed that Almeria will demand at least €20m for his signature next summer, if not more.