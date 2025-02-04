Barcelona expecting Saudi Arabia push for midfielder in summer

Now that the January transfer window is over, Barcelona Sporting Director Deco will continue with the focus on their contract renewals. The Blaugrana have tied down the future of several of their cornerstone players, but now have decisions to make on the futures of other players with less clear futures.

Top of that list is Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona have reportedly made it a goal of theirs to ensure that none of their players enter the final year of their contract, with the exceptions of veterans Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski. Their intention is that either those players who are out of contract in 2026 renew their contracts, or they will seek a sale in the summer.

In addition to de Jong, Barcelona will have to make decisions on Inaki Pena, Pablo Torre, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Hector Fort. Wojciech Szczesny is expected to return to retirement at the end of the season too.

As one of the highest earners in the squad, de Jong’s case will attract plenty of attention though. After Barcelona withdrew his renewal offer, which the Dutchman had not responded to, they are expected to discuss reduced terms with de Jong, who after five months out through injury lost his starting spot to Marc Casado. Sport say that de Jong’s camp and Barcelona are also aware of interest from Saudi Arabia in him – two of the league’s biggest sides are interested in him..

They are expected to come in with an offer for him in the summer, and if Barcelona decide against a renewal, or cannot get one done, then they will push for a move to go through. However de Jong is not entirely convinced by the idea of moving to the Middle East, and reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona. Should de Jong decide to stay without renewing his deal, playing out his contract, Barcelona will threaten to send him to the stands.