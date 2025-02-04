Atletico Madrid targeting four summer signings

Atletico Madrid have had a good season up until now, and they look firmly back in the fight in La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid. Club bosses will be keen to ensure that this continues for many years to come, and for this to happen, proper investment will be needed – much like last summer.

Atleti spent big during the 2024 summer transfer window, as they brought in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand. While they are unlikely to splash out anywhere near as much money in 2025, they are expected to be busy.

Alex Baena is a player that is high on the club’s shortlist, but according to Marca, he is not an essential requirement for the summer. Rather, Los Colchoneros are preparing to go for four defensive-minded signings.

At the end of the season, Atleti are expected to part ways with three defenders: centre-backs Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta, as well as left-back Reinildo Mandava. As per the report, the club is seek replacements for all three players.

Furthermore, Atleti are also still in the market for a new defensive midfielder. They failed to bring someone in during the final days of the winter transfer window, but their interest has not waned, so a new pursuit will begin at the end of the season. On top of this, they are hoping to get rid of Thomas Lemar, whose departure will free up a significant amount of wages in the salary bill.

It is a good time to be associated with Atletico Madrid, with club officials and supporters alike hoping that this season can be the first of many that they are properly challenging for the La Liga title again. For that to happen, Diego Simeone’s squad must be reinforced effectively.