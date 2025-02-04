Barcelona were in the market for a forward in the January transfer window, but under the strict condition that someone would have to leave before that happened. In the end, outside of Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez heading to Saudi Arabia, it did not. They did have offers in the final stages of the transfer market.

Ansu Fati

Barcelona did what they could to persuade Fati to leave, and he was even left out of four straight matchday squads. On the final day of the transfer window, Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab made an offer of €10m plus €5m in variables for Fati. However the 22-year-old forward, as has been the case for all of January, decided against leaving Barcelona.

Andreas Christensen

While any deal collapsed before transfer deadline day, Sport assure that an offer for Christensen did arrive from the Bundesliga, but did not meet the €15m asking price that Barcelona had set for the Danish defender. However his latest injury halted any talk of a deal going through.

The Blaugrana must now face a decision with Christensen, who is out of contract in the summer of 2026. It looks as if they will try to sell him this summer, with no sign a new deal arriving, but Sporting Director Deco will likely have to take one of those two courses of action.

Pablo Torre

After Nico Gonzalez completed his move from Porto to Manchester City, Porto went back to the well for their replacement. The Catalan daily report that the Portuguese giants made an offer of €8m for the 21-year-old. Hansi Flick was thought to be against his departure, and Torre too decided to reject the offer, and fight for his place.

Another player out of contract in 2026, Deco and Torre will have to hammer out a course of action for him in the coming months.