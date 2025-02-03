Spain’s all-time record appearance-maker Sergio Ramos has finally found a new home, after sitting out of action for the last 7 months. Ramos, 38, left Sevilla at the end of his contract last summer, after a brief one-year return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The veteran centre-back has reportedly held talks with Saudi Arabia, San Diego FC in the USA, Boca Juniors in Argentina and Corinthians in Brazil, all of which broke down or did not attract Ramos sufficiently. After Eder MIlitao was ruled out for the rest of the season, Ramos also offered himself to Real Madrid as an emergency option, which was declined by his old side.

🚨🇲🇽 Sergio Ramos to Rayados, here we go! Pre-contract signed today, he’s set to travel to Mexico for formal steps. After Sevilla chapter, Ramos will play in Mexican league as he joins on free transfer. pic.twitter.com/WP1msnZLrB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2025

According to multiple reports, Ramos has agreed a deal with Rayados de Monterrey in Mexico, where he would join fellow former Spanish international Sergio Canales, and work under manager Martin Demichelis. Marca say that the contract has not only been signed, but a medical has been completed in the Madrid ahead of the move. He will now leave the Spanish capital for Mexico in the coming days.

Despite his apparent lack of offers from top-level European sides, Ramos was still in decent shape last season. While he has lost a yard of pace as he approaches his forties, the World Cup-winner earned a starting spot last season, and was a key element in solidying their defence alongside Loic Bade in the second half of the season. In particular in games against Barcelona and Real Madrid, Ramos lifted his performance level.

It will be a first adventure outside of European football for Ramos, who save for his two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain has never lived outside of Spain. The rugged central defender maintained he had no desire to retire this season in spite of the lack of football in recent months, and has been training at home in recent months.