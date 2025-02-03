Real Madrid star not giving up on injury return vs. Man City

Real Madrid are approaching a key point in the 2024/25 season without star defender Antonio Rudiger.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League action across the next two weeks, and Rudiger will miss games in each competition.

The Germany international was forced off after 15 minutes in Real Madrid’s controversial 1-0 La Liga loss at Espanyol over the weekend.

Further tests confirmed a hamstring issue for the 31-year-old with an expected absence of 2-3 weeks as part of his recovery.

That window of games would see him miss at least four matches including the derby clash with Atletico Madrid on February 8 with Los Rojiblancos just one point behind Ancelotti’s table toppers.

The experienced centre back will miss the first leg of Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League last 16 play off at Manchester City as the two sides face off for the fourth successive season.

Initial indications hinted at Rudiger missing out at the Etihad Stadium on February 11, and the reverse game on February 19, however, that is not taking into account Rudiger’s gritty resolve to play in such a vital fixture.

As per a fresh update from Mundo Deportivo, the City second leg is the earliest possible return date for Rudiger, and he is fully focused on getting back in time.

Rudiger has told Ancelotti he will do everything to be ready, but Ancelotti remains pragmatic over the situation, and will not risk his best central defender if h is not fully fit.

Raul Asencio and David Alaba will rotate in the upcoming games with Ancelotti hopeful the latter can continue his strong return to full fitness to fill the experience gap left by Rudiger alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

First up for Ancelotti’s makeshift defence is a Copa quarter final at Leganes on February 5.