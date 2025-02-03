Real Madrid dressing room ‘in flames’ following Espanyol defeat

Real Madrid were in pole position for La Liga, having built a seven-point lead over Barcelona and a four-point gap to Atletico Madrid over the past two months, but their good run came to an abrupt end against Espanyol on Saturday night. A late Carlos Romero goal condemned Los Blancos to their 7th loss of the year.

However their shortcomings were barely discussed after the match, as Real Madrid fumed about the decision not to send Romero off for an earlier challenge on Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid have released a video that implies La Liga referees are corrupt. Meanwhile on the same night, Carlo Ancelotti referred to the decision not to produce a red card as ‘inexplicable’.

This feeling of indignation extends to the dressing room. As reported Diario AS, the Real Madrid players believe that the referees are against them, and that the decision not to send Romero off was deliberately made to damage Los Blancos. They say the fury coming from the Real Madrid players has few precedents.

There was an air of incredulity in the Real Madrid dressing room after, and beyond the Romero decision, they feel they should have had a penalty for a handball by Jofre Mateu. There is bitterness over the fact that Vinicius Junior’s goal was also chalked off due to a clear foul by Kylian Mbappe prior to the goal.

#RealMadrid have released a video recounting reports from around the world of the decision not to send off Carlos Romero on Saturday night.pic.twitter.com/pp8NqVw1Yz — Football España (@footballespana_) February 3, 2025

Such was their frustration, that none of the Real Madrid players spoke to the media in the mix zone after the game, be it with other media or that of the club. They preferred to remain silent, having considered putting out a statement.

The incident occurs just days after Royal Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Louzan spoke openly about Real Madrid trying push change to the refereeing system in Spain on him.