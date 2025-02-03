‘No f***ing idea’ – Response of Barcelona star Gavi to concussion test

Barcelona suffered a scare on Sunday afternoon when in the opening 10 minutes star midfielder Gavi went down with a head knock. After a long delay while he was down, Gavi ended up neglecting the stretcher, but was taken off with head injury anyway.

The Blaugrana confirmed later on Sunday that Gavi, who has recently signed a new deal with the club, was now at home recovering from the incident under medical supervision, after he suffered a concussion. Cameras from Movistar+ captured the incident though, the conversation between the Barcelona doctor and Gavi too, in which it can be seen that he clearly could not continue.

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1886081966392381674

“What day is it?” asks the doctor, to which Gavi responds “No f***ing idea.” He is able to respond “Two o’clock,” when asked what time the game was. “I want to continue,” Gavi says but Vice-Captain Raphinha approaches to say “Listen, you’ve had a head knock brother.” After trying to continue though, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, having been informed that Gavi has a concussion by the club doctor, tells the 20-year-old that “We have to be careful.”

🗣️ “Tenemos que cuidarte” Gavi sufrió un golpe en la cabeza, no sabía ni qué día era, pero quería seguir jugando hasta que Flick habló con él 🔉#ElPost pic.twitter.com/zMQMs82LXP — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) February 2, 2025

It is not believed that Gavi will suffer any lasting damage, although that will be determined in time. Fortunately the same can be said for Alaves midfielder Tomas Conechny. The Argentine midfielder was on the other end of the head knock, and he was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

According to Diario AS, Conechny suffered a head trauma and a ‘fissure in his frontal bone’, and he remained in Barcelona overnight in the hospital under supervision. He is expected to undergo an brain scan in order to assure there is no further damage.

However so far it is not believed that he has suffered any lasting damage, and these measures are precautionary. Conechny was conscious the entire time after the clash of heads, and while he was transferred to hospital. Barcelona ran out narrow winners in a tight clash in the end, with a goal from Robert Lewandowski in the end.