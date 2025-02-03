On Monday morning the trial of Luis Rubiales begun, as he faces charges of sexual assault and coercion, having kissed Spain star Jenni Hermoso without her consent. The event occurred in front of the world, as La Roja secured their first ever World Cup title, and Rubiales did so on the podium as the medals were being handed out.

Rubiales initially denied that it had been without her consent, something disputed by Hermoso. He and former Sporting Director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Albert Luque are also accused of coercion, having tried to get Hermoso to sweep the incident under the carpet.

“I felt disrespected, and for me it was a moment that tarnished some of the best days of my life.”

“I had just won the World Cup, the greatest achievement I have and will ever have, something I’ve worked all my life for, I was not going to spend the hours after it sitting in a corner crying, Hermoso told the court. “At a point though, I realised that my boss had kissed me, without me asking for it, and that was not OK.”

The RFEF also emitted a statement brushing off the incident, falsely quoting Hermoso’s words. Hermoso admitted that while having told Rubiales that she would not exculpate him in front of the public, at one point under pressure from the RFEF told them to ‘do what they want’ with the statement. Hermoso also confirmed that Luque threatened to approach her family members thereafter to pressure them into absolving Rubiales, something he is accused of doing.

“I left Madrid because it was unsustainable, my life changed from that moment, it has been on standby, I have not been able to live freely,” explained, having moved to Mexico to join Pachuca and latterly Tigres.

The 34-year-old also confirmed explicitly that she had not given her consent to Rubiales, as quoted by Relevo.

“He lifted my body up and then kissed me. I made no gesture to push Rubiales away. The kiss disgusted me.”

The two also encountered each other in the hall outside the court. This is not general practice in sexual assault trials, but Hermoso waved her right for Rubiales to testify in a separate room. The prosecution complained at various points about Rubiales, whose conversations with his lawyer throughout interrupted proceedings. The trial is expected to last around two weeks while witnesses give their testimony. Rubiales could face a maximum sentence of 2.5 years for sexual assault and coercion, while the prosecution have also asked for a ban from working in sport, probation and a 200m restraining order.