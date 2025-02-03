Getafe have been one of the busier La Liga sides on transfer deadline day with moves in both directions at the Estadio Coliseum.

Jose Bordalas is looking to steer his team away from relegation danger in the coming weeks alongside a Copa del Rey quarter final against Atletico Madrid tomorrow.

As part of a squad reshuffle from Bordalas, former Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has been allowed to join Alaves on loan until the end of the campaign, after playing a limited role so far in his plans this season.

The club have not confirmed a purchase clause being included in the deal with Alena expected to return to Madrid in June.

With squad space freed up by Alena’s move to the Basque Country, Bordalas has completed a move for two Villarreal players, with Ramon Terrats joining on loan and Juan Bernat landing on a free transfer.

The deal for veteran full back Bernat is one of the boldest of the window, with the experienced former Spain international cancelling his contract in Castellon, just days after signing it.

Villarreal agreed a loan deal with PSG at the start of the campaign, with move made permanent in January, but Bernat has now opted to move on again.

Villareal confirmed they had reached an agreement to terminate his link to the club as Getafe pulled off a scoop to bring the 31-year-old to the capital.

He brings a wealth of experience from across Europe after winning four league titles in Paris and four Bundesliga crowns during his time at Bayern Munich.

Bernat has signed a short term deal until the end of the season with Getafe with his continuation expected to hinge on Bordalas keeping the club in the top-flight in 2025.

After the Copa clash with Atletico Madrid, Getafe face a quickfire reunion with Alena, as they head to Alaves in league action on February 9.