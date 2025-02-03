Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appears to have decided that Kylian Mbappe will be the star talent to at the very least begin games through the middle this season. The positioning of their star-studded forwards has been a subject of plenty debate.

Mbappe started off the season through the middle, and in recent months has improved his form greatly, following a tricky period in October and November. It has been noted that Mbappe has shown his best on the left side though, without Vinicius Junior in their team. The same can be said of Rodrygo Goes, who looks an entirely different player on the left.

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo used to come in from the left side to finish himself, but most often featured with a number nine alongside him. He has

“I love him very much, and not only because of the story he had as a young man that he loved Cristiano Ronaldo very much and was his idol. But I really see him as a star and he is going to bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid.”

“The forward position makes it a bit complicated for Mbappe, because he doesn’t know how to play as a forward in my opinion… It’s not that he doesn’t know, it’s not his position,” he told El Chiringuito as quoted by Marca.

He continued to say that it was something he had to adapt to.

“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a 9. Because I was not a forward. I got used to playing as a forward. I played out wide and people forget.”

“Kylian should not be the typical striker. If I were him I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”

Even so, right through his career, the best of Cristiano Ronaldo was seen with Karim Benzema alongside him. Although at times Ronaldo was used through the middle, he too enjoyed working off a reference point. Mbappe has actually surpassed Ronaldo’s goals per game ratio so far this season, and it looks as if he is now becoming a leader for the dressing room.