Chelsea have been a regular fixture for deadline day movements in recent seasons, and the Blues are set to be one of the shakers again this January. As Joao Felix reportedly negotiates a loan move to AC Milan in Serie A, Enzo Maresca’s side are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield.

According to Record, Cheslea are weighing up a move for Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo, who has spent this season on loan at Las Palmas in Spain. The Portuguese teenager has caught the eye in the Canary Islands this season, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona linked to him already.

🚨🔵 Dário Essugo, one of the options Chelsea are considering for midfield as Sporting expects movements in the final hours. Talks took place as Record reports as Chelsea also have more options on the list including Amougou from St Etienne. pic.twitter.com/4YzoSBwqJa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has noted that Os Leaos are ‘expecting movements’ today, although Chelsea are also looking at Mathis Amougou, who is of the same age at Saint-Etienne. The Portuguese paper believe that a deal for Essugo could surpass €20m if it goes through, and it seems like Las Palmas will have little say in the matter.

Essugo has played 14 times in Spain for Las Palmas, all in La Liga, and scored once. For the most part, he has been a starter under both Luis Carrion and Diego Martinez this season, and a key part of their revival, rescuing them from the bottom of the table. Essugo has a deal with Sporting until 2027, and a €45m release clause.

Some of his key attributes shown at the Estadio Gran Canaria have been his ball-winning ability, his strength driving forward with the ball at his feet, and his ability to get out of tight spaces with possession. Click here for more on what Essugo might offer the Blues if they do make a move for the promising young teenager. Las Palmas will suffer a significant blow in losing Essugo if he does go, but it does perhaps make more sense out of a loan move for Stefan Bajcetic over the weekend.