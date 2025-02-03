Barcelona face transfer deadline day offensive for young midfielder

Barcelona are already set for some income on transfer deadline day, but now are facing another attempt to sign one of their players. After Nico Gonzalez’s move to Manchester City, Porto are seeking an option to strengthen their midfield, and have set their sights on one of Hansi Flick’s fringe players.

The Gonzalez deal will be worth €60m to Porto, but due to a 40% sell-on clause, Barcelona will be due somewhere between €20-24m of that figure, amid varied reporting on whether it is a profit sell-on clause or a simple sell-on percentage. It leaves Porto scrambling somewhat, and Sport report that one of their options is Pablo Torre, although he is not their only option.

Olmo will be included in the squad for the game vs. Valencia. @partidazocope — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2025

One of the alternatives is Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida. Porto have reportedly had a €10m offer for the 24-year-old, who arrived from Vitoria Guimaraes in 2022 for €8m, but Relevo say that offer has been turned down. Los Che have him under contract until 2028.

Meanwhile the Catalan daily go on to say that Porto’s interest in Torre has been met with indifference at Barcelona. They would rather a sale than a loan, which would allow them to bring in some more money, and will study an offer if it arrives. However the club are not looking for a sale, nor do they need to make one. Manager Hansi Flick is keen not to lose Torre from an already thin squad, which Fabrizio Romano believes could make the difference.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona informed Porto that they want to keep Pablo Torre at the club, as Hansi Flick has requested. Difficult deal for Porto, already exploring more options. pic.twitter.com/yDWwheQBxg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 3, 2025

It is not entirely clear how Torre feels about a move to Porto, but so far he has maintained that he wants to remain at Barcelona, in spite of a lack of opportunities. Currently he has just 373 minutes of game time to his name, albeit a productive 12 appearances, featuring 4 goals and 3 assists. It does not seem as if Barcelona will move for another player before the end of the window either.