Barcelona eye further cash boost as transfer window closes

Barcelona could receive more delayed cash following winter transfer moves.

Despite playing a limited active role in the transfer window, Barcelona are in line to secure cash pay outs, via previous agreements.

Barcelona have made a habit of negotiating player sales with hefty sell-on clauses in recent seasons and 2025 could yield a pay out across multiple options.

As part of a deadline day move, Manchester City are battling to sign Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez to cover for the ongoing absence of 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez.

The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder expressed a desire to the Portuguese side to make the move happen before the end of the transfer window across Europe.

The ex-La Masia product is set to fly to England after an agreement was reached between the two clubs at the last minute. City will pay the full value of his €60m release clause in Portugal, say Relevo, but they have negotiated a more flexible payment schedule, rather than paying the entire fee up front as is often the case with a release clause.

The deal has been celebrated in Barcelona, as La Blaugrana maintained a 40% sell-on fee when they sold Gonzalez to Porto for €8.44m in the summer of 2023.

That should bring in €24m for Barcelona in total, beyond what they received. Including what Porto have paid, it would make Gonzalez their largest overall sale in the last 4.5 years, surpassed only by the €50m brought in from Paris Saint-Germain for Ousmane Dembele.

Additionally, as reported by Diario AS, Sampdoria’s decision to loan Estanis Pedrola to Bologna could bring in more funds, with a purchase option included for June.

Pedrola has struggled for game time in Sampdoria, and if Bologna exercise their option to buy the 21-year-old, Barcelona hold 50% share of a future sale which could bring in around €2m ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.