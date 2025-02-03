Atletico Madrid handed shock injury update ahead of Copa del Rey return

Atletico Madrid will have defender Javi Galan back in action for their Copa del Rey clash with Getafe on February 4.

The Spain international has not featured since Los Rojiblancos’ 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Diego Simeone has been forced to rotate his options at left back in response to Galan’s injury absence, with Reinildo Mandava and Cesar Azpilicueta covering in the three game since.

However, ahead of a packed schedule across all competitions this month, Galan has recovered from an ankle sprain and returned to full training ahead of schedule in the Spanish capital.

As per reports from Diario AS, Galan came through a full training session earlier today, and will be included in the squad to face Getafe in the last eight.

The update comes as a boost for Simeone with previous estimates hinting at the former Celta Vigo full back not being ready until the middle of February.

However, with greater importance placed on the weekend derby at Real Madrid in La Liga, he may be kept on the bench and restricted to a potential cameo against Jose Bordalas’ visitors.

Simeone is expected to keep rotating his team, to maintain freshness in his squad, and Robin Le Normand is certain to start against Getafe.

The Spain international hit the La Liga bookings threshold in the 2-0 weekend win over Mallorca and will serve a suspension against the league leaders.

Despite Simeone keeping his eye on bigger prizes in the final weeks of the season, the Argentinian wants to improve his Copa record.

Simeone won the competition in his first full season in charge in Madrid, in 2012/13, but his team have only reached the semi finals three times since then, including defeat to eventual winners Athletic Club at that stage last season.