Arsenal threaten to poach 20-year-old gem from under Real Madrid’s nose

Real Madrid are not short of attacking options, with Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes all hoping to operate in the spaces between the defence and the midfield of the opposition. Hence it is no surprise that they allowed Nico Paz to leave the club, sealing a move this summer to Serie A upstarts Como.

The Argentine playmaker has been one of Cesc Fabregas’ side this season, drawing plaudits from around Italian football. The 20-year-old earned his first international cap for the Albiceleste in the second half of last year, and so far has 5 goals and 4 assists in 21 games, for a side that are battling relegation. They currently sit 15th, just a point above the drop zone. Only Patrick Cutrone up front has more goal contributions for the Alpine outfit this season.

According to Tuttosport, as referenced by Diario AS, Premier League giants Arsenal have sent scouts to keep a close eye on his development in the coming months. They have not made an offer, and are aware of Real Madrid’s buyback option, but want to be quick on the scene if an opportunity opens up for them.

Los Blancos sold Paz for €6m last summer after a handful of appearances in the first team, but retained a 50% sell-on fee, and a buyback option for €9m next summer. Even if they do not plan to use him as a first team option, it would be no surprise to see them exercise their option, as Los Blancos could make a profit on Paz selling him themselves.

That could complicate matters for Arsenal or any other potential suitors such as Arsenal, although in other similar situations, they are yet to pull the trigger on a €9m buyback option on Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, despite interest from elsewhere. Los Blancos are also said to be monitoring Paz’s situation closely, while Inter have also shown interest in a move for Paz.