Arsenal readying huge offer for La Liga star in the summer

Arsenal look as if they will go without major reinforcements in the January transfer window, but not for lack of effort. Attempts to sign Mathys Tel, Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko have all fallen flat, but the Gunners already have a big summer in mind.

Another of the players they tried to sign in the January transfer window was Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, as per Football Transfers. They report that Williams is manager Mikel Arteta’s top target, and that they will be back with a major offer for the 22-year-old next summer.

They had tried to bring in the Basque winger this winter window, but ‘could not get a deal done’, despite Athletic making it clear that if he is to leave, then any suitor will be required to pay over his €58m release clause. However Arsenal could be willing to pay more than the clause in the summer in order to secure more favourable payment terms, allowing them to structure the payments over the duration of Williams’ prospective contract, rather than paying the full amount up front.

At any rate, it seems they are intent on signing Williams next summer, and Arsenal believe the fact that international teammates Mikel Merino and David Raya are at the club could help. They also intend to make a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer, who also has a €60m release clause in his deal.

It seems likely that Williams was not interested in leaving the club midseason, as he has noted publicly on many occasions. Most Athletic players are fiercely loyal as it is, but the younger Williams brother has the added incentive of a Europa League final at San Mames this May to aim for. Williams turned down Barcelona in the summer, and while links have continued, they have died down significantly.