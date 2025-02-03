Arsenal remain ‘confident’ over Martin Zubimendi transfer plan

Arsenal are calm over their ability to still secure a transfer deal to sign Martin Zubimendi in 2025.

The Gunners ended the winter transfer window with no new signings despite ongoing injury issues at the Emirates Stadium at the start of 2025.

Mikel Arteta confirmed his plan to sign a new forward, following injury lows for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, but no deals were struck in North London.

Arteta was firm in his stance of needing to sign the ‘right player’, and his lack of action indicates a wider plan, with a greater focus placed on the summer market.

As part of his push to bolster the Gunners forward line, Arteta is rumoured to be ready to make a renewed effort to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, with the Spanish international still holding a €58m release clause in Bilbao.

Arsenal are reported to be closing in on a deal to pay more than the clause in the summer, to secure favourable terms, allowing them to structure payments over the duration of Williams’ prospective contract, rather than paying the full amount up front.

Reports from Football London indicate they are also ‘confident’ over activating Zubimendi’s own €51m clause in San Sebastian.

Liverpool’s failure to lure him to Merseyside last summer is not a concern for Arteta and neither is his inability to fail with January offers.

La Real will mirror their Basque rivals approach in demanding the full exit fee, but Arsenal are in a position to pay both, with huge wages in line to be removed from the club this summer amid hints they have already brokered a deal with Zubimendi’s representatives.

Jorginho is close in on a return to Brazil with Flamengo, Thomas Partey’s contract is unlikely to be renewed beyond June, and Arteta is not interested in retaining Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.