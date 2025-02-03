Ansu Fati rejected sensational late Barcelona exit

Ansu Fati wants to fight for his Barcelona first team future in the final months of the 2024/25 season.

Despite his return to fitness at the end of 2024, the Spain international is not in Hansi Flick’s plans, ahead of a busy start to 2025.

Flick previously confirmed his willingness to keep Fati in the squad, if an exit deal could not be agreed for the Spain international, but the club preferred an exit.

A pragmatic approach from Flick over Fati does not inspire confidence over his long term role in Catalonia, but he will now have a final chance to prove himself.

The La Masia product was initially linked with a loan move away for the remainder of 2024/25 with interest from within La Liga and the Premier League and Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

However, no formal offer materialised from anywhere, and Barcelona waited until the last minute to decide if they would sanction an exit.

Flick is still looking to balance his squad against the wider financial pressure at the club over reducing the squad’s bloated wage bill in 2025.

As per last minute reports from Diario Sport, a deadline day offer did land from the Saudi Pro League, but Fati rejected a move to the Middle East.

Al-Shabab were rumoured to have made a a €10 million transfer fee – plus €5 million in add-ons – proposal, but Barcelona were happy to accept Fati’s stance.

Unless there is a miraculous change before the end of the current campaign, Fati looks certain to move in in the summer, with fresh transfer interest expected.

The 22-year-old has not scored a goal in any competition so far this season, with only four managed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, and his last Barcelona goal came way back in June 2023 prior to his latest injury nightmare.