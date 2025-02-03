Real Madrid can ill-afford more injuries in their backline, but that was exactly what happened on Saturday night, as Antonio Rudiger limped of with a hamstring injury against Espanyol. Beyond the loss that happened subsequently, Los Blancos are now without him for at least the Madrid derby and the first leg of the Champions League play-off clash with Manchester City.

Rudiger will try to return to action for the second leg, but is a major doubt. Although Jesus Vallejo is in the squad, Carlo Ancelotti will continue to leave him out, reducing his options at the position. Rookie Raul Asencio has performed well in his debut senior season, while Aurelien Tchouameni has looked shaky at times, but has often been preferred to alternatives such as Vallejo and Asencio in recent months as a makeshift central defender.

Then there is the case of David Alaba. Recently returned from 13 months out injured with a serious knee problem, Alaba has been eased back into action. Ancelotti, as recounted by Relevo, has declated that Alaba is close to being able to start a match once again, but certainly it would be a risk to rely on him in two demanding fixtures. So far he has seen 70 minutes of action off the bench across four matches.

Alaba is clearly the most tried and tested of the three options he has without Rudiger in the backline, but the same outlet report that Ancelotti is reluctant to throw him into the deep end against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. Their plan with Alaba was to go slowly and not force him back into action ahead of time. Playing him against the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland is asking for trouble, and as such, Ancelotti feels forced to go with Asencio and Tchouameni rather than Alaba.