West Ham United scout La Liga striker with €30m asking price

Sevilla have done well to repel interest in their most important players, although more appears to be coming from West Ham United. The Premier League side are in need of a new striker before the winter transfer window closes on Monday, and one of their options is currently plying his trade at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Earlier in the window, Loic Bade turned down a move to Aston Villa, while there will also be no exit for Dodi Lukabakio, who is committed to staying at Sevilla until the end of the season at the very least. Los Nervionenses may have thought that this would be the end of any possible jeopardy, but maybe not.

👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ¡Ojeadores del West Ham presentes en el Coliseum siguiendo a Isaac Romero! 🥅 El delantero del Sevilla se encuentra disputando el encuentro de #LALIGAEASPORTS frente al Getafe. ℹ️ @JulioSuarezTV pic.twitter.com/0qpDBg7ach — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 1, 2025

According to El Chiringuito, West Ham had scouts present at Sevilla’s 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday afternoon, as they were there to run the rule over Isaac Romero. The 24-year-old is head coach Garcia Pimienta’s starting striker, although he has struggled this season with only two goals in 18 La Liga appearances.

It is very unlikely that Romero leaves Sevilla before Monday’s deadline as ED say that the club has taken the stance of not negotiating with any interested parties – as such, he would only leave if his €30m release clause was activated, which seems very unlikely to happen.

One Sevilla striker is already set to leave the club, as Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with a return to England in recent days. Meanwhile, Akor Adams arrived from Montpellier earlier in the week, and he is expected to compete for the starting striker spot with Romero.

It has been a busy winter transfer window for Sevilla, and it has also been very successful. They have added to the squad with the signings of Ruben Vargas and Adams, while also retaining the likes of Bade, Lukebakio and Romero.