Barcelona were not at their best against Alaves, but they still found a way to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. It was still a deserved win for Hansi Flick’s side, especially so as it would have been a travesty if Lamine Yamal ending up not being on the winning team.

The 17-year-old sensation was exactly that against Alaves. He produced a standout performance, and in the opening stages, he set the tone with a dribble that Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

After picking up the ball in his own half, Lamine Yamal managed to get away from five or six Alaves players before playing the ball wide to Raphinha, whose shot did not trouble Jesus Owono in the visitors’ goal.

Unsurprisingly, the winning goal, scored by Robert Lewandowski, also came from Lamine Yamal. It was his shot from Pedri’s cross that found its way to the Polish striker, who instinctively turned the ball into the Alaves net from close range.

There is no doubt that Barcelona can count themselves very lucky to happy Lamine Yamal as their player. He continues to be a vitally important cog in Hansi Flick’s machine, and if the Catalans are to add further honours to the Spanish Super Cup that they picked up in January, he will need to keep himself fit, and continue playing at the level that he has shown in the last 12 months.

Barcelona are back in action in midweek as they take on Valencia in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey. Lamine Yamal is bound to be starter in that one, and also when the Blaugrana are back in La Liga next weekend when they make the trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to face Sevilla.