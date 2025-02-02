WATCH: Barcelona strike first blow against Alaves as Robert Lewandowski scores

Barcelona are aiming to take advantage of Real Madrid’s loss at Espanyol to go to within four points of their rivals, and they are on course to do so. They are taking on Alaves in Sunday’s lunchtime kick-off, and in the second half, the deadlock has finally been broken.

It was a very disappointing first half performance from the hosts, who had more yellow cards (two) than shots on target (one). Hansi Flick attempted to change things at the interval with Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong being brought on for Ronald Araujo and Marc Casado, and these have made a difference for Barcelona.

It’s Robert Lewandowski that has scored the opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Pedri’s floated cross is volleyed towards goal by Lamine Yamal, and the ball deflects into the path of the Polish striker, who instinctively turns the ball into the back of the net.

Robert Lewandowski just keeps on scoring! 🔥 He combines with Lamine Yamal and Barcelona have the lead 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/YQm6qjLbjm — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 2, 2025

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, and he will be delighted to have scored here. Should Barcelona be able to see this one out, they would close to within the gap to Real Madrid.